Cannes 2018 Palme d’Or Contenders: Here’s a Look at the Likely Winner

What will Cate Blanchett's jury pick? Here's a look at all the Palme d'Or competitors that have screened so far and what sort of chances they stand to win the top prize.

Each year, the Cannes Film Festival is scrutinized in piecemeal, with every day of its 10-day program bringing new entries to an exclusive competition screened for thousands of people. While stars walk the red carpet and critics provide daily analysis, one perspective continues to take shape behind the scenes: The Cannes jury — a group of high profile filmmakers, actors, and other members of the industry — will hand out the Palme d’Or to one movie at the end of the festival, and as usual, any attempt to predict the outcome of their consensus is an exercise in futility.

Still, it’s fun to try, especially with this year’s judges. Headed by Cate Blanchett, the jury also includes actors Kristen Stewart and Lea Seydoux, as well as filmmakers Ava DuVernay, Denis Villeneuve, and Russia’s Andrey Zvyagintsev. Anyone familiar with their work can see a range of sensibilities on display, and while that alone may not indicate a potential Palme winner, it provides a starting point for some educated guesses.

The Palme winner is almost guaranteed to be a movie that gets people talking throughout the festival, leaving an emotional or intellectual impact that keeps it in the conversation until the very end. But the competition keeps unfurling across two weeks, so the possibilities expand each day.

In 2017, the prize went to Ruben Ostlund’s “The Square,” a sprawling, Kafkaesque satire of the art world that went on to score an Oscar nomination for best foreign language film. Ostlund had already made waves at Cannes with his Un Certain Regard entry “Force Majeure,” and the Palme solidified his stature as a major filmmaker; this year, there are several younger directors — including Eva Husson, Alice Rohrwacher, and A.B. Shawkey — for whom a Palme could mean instant global stature. However, there are also established auteurs like Lee Chang-dong, Nuri Bilge Ceylan, and Pawel Pawlikowski, so the jury isn’t obligated to anoint a newcomer.

The jury adheres to its own specific logic, and there’s no exact science to anticipate how conversations about the competition will evolve in the room, but this list is an attempt to wade through the possibilities as they continue to evolve. Following our annual tradition, we’ll keep this list updated each day until the end of the festival. Most likely winners listed first:

1. “Cold War” (Review)

Pawel Pawlikowski’s follow-up to his Oscar-winning “Ida” is another evocative black-and-white period piece, this one depicting the bumpy romance of a couple across 20 years in post-war Europe. The movie generated raves and a standing ovation at its premiere; it’s one of the most widely satisfying works at the festival this year, an early contender for the foreign language Oscar, and the most consensus choice for the Palme d’Or so far.

Desert Highway Pictures

2. “Yommedine” (Review)

Egyptian director A.B. Shawkey’s heartwarming film is the only debut feature in competition. The movie follows the experiences of a man who lives in a leper colony and goes on a road trip to find his family. The bittersweet tone charmed many moviegoers, as did its unconventional leading man; it’s another crowdpleaser that could easily become a consensus choice.

3. “Leto” (Review)

Russian filmmaker Kirill Serebrennikov was placed under house arrest before finishing this ode to music counterculture in the Soviet Union, but that didn’t stop his punk-inflected black-and-white story about the ins and outs of a hard-rocking band from pleasing Cannes audiences who tapped their feet to its melodies and enjoying its upbeat energy. It might not be the strongest film in competition, but a Palme would register as major support for a filmmaker working under oppressive conditions.

4. “Ash Is Purest White” (Review)

Chinese auteur Jia Jhangke is one of the few competition regulars this year (he won a screenplay prize for “A Touch of Sin,” and last played the festival with 2015’s “Mountains May Depart”). His latest look at violence and cultural identity across decades of changes follows a gangster and his devout partner, played by Zhao Tao as a confident woman with survival instincts to spare. The movie is as well-directed as one would expect from the country’s most acclaimed filmmaker, though he doesn’t trod much new ground, and the movie loses steam over its 140-minute running time. It might win something, but seems unlikely to win over an entire jury.

5. “Everybody Knows” (Review)

This year, Cannes chose to open the festival with a competition film, the first Spanish language feature from Iranian auteur Asghar Farhadi. Though its suspenseful tale of a large family dealing with a kidnapping struck some audiences as overly melodramatic, it nevertheless won many over with strong turns from Javier Bardem and Penelope Cruz in addition to Farhadi’s complex storytelling. Nevertheless, it’s divisive enough as a whole to make it an unlikely Palme frontrunner.

6. “Sorry Angel” (Review)

Christophe Honoré’s early ‘90s Paris-set story about the romance between a young filmmaker and a novelist dying of AIDS opened in France the same day it premiered at Cannes. Critics were divided on its merits, with some praising its gentle romantic atmosphere and intellectual concerns about gay culture and creativity, while others called it a scattershot portrait. It could win something — a screenplay nod seems most likely — but it’s not an obvious Palme contender.

6. “The Image Book” (Review)

Jean-Luc Godard’s experimental look at cinema and wartime imagery didn’t leave the same shocking impression as his 3D “Goodbye to Language” a few years ago, when he scored a Grand Jury Prize. Though Godard is considered a national treasure, his late period works are an acquired taste, and this one is one of his more challenging recent efforts. It’s a strange choice for a competition slot given how unlikely it is to win the top prize.