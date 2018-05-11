Cannes’ La Semaine de la Critique: Enter to Win Online Festival Pass to Stream Short Films

Win tickets to watch the short films from Cannes' La Semaine de la Critique via Festival Scope.

The 2018 Cannes Film Festival kicked off on May 8, and for anyone who can’t make it all the way to France this year, IndieWire and Festival Scope have a solution for you. Between now and Wednesday, May 16 at noon ET, IndieWire readers can register using this form to win one of 10 online festival passes, which will give you the opportunity to stream a selection of the short films from this year’s La Semaine de la Critique for free online.

A selection of titles will become available to stream on May 17 and will be available to watch online until May 27. The films are available worldwide to stream, but each film has a limited number of tickets available. You can also head over to the Festival Scope to stream films for free starting May 17, but 10 lucky IndieWire winners will be able to stream a selection of the shorts this year with these online festival passes.

You can only enter to win by filling out the registration form here. The Cannes Film Festival runs from May 8 to May 19. Good luck!