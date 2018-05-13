Cannes: Jim Jarmusch Curated An ’80s Playlist to Play Before Directors’ Fortnight Films and You Can Listen to It Right Here

From hip-hop and rap classics to Grace Jones, The Jesus and Mary Chain, and Tom Waits, take a trip inside the sonic mind of the filmmaker.

If the pre-show unspooling before screenings at this year’s Cannes Film Festival’s Directors’ Fortnight section has felt particularly groovy, you can thank filmmaker Jim Jarmusch for assembling his very own ’80s-era playlist to play before various films roll out in the parallel sidebar.

The “Paterson” and “Broken Flowers” director might not have a film at this year’s festival, but he’s apparently contributed quite a lineup of favorite ’80s songs to at least one portion of the fest. Jarmusch has previously screened most of his films at the festival, from “Coffee and Cigarettes” (which won the Palme d’Or for short films in 1993) to his Stooges documentary “Gimme Danger” back in 2006.

Thanks to Vulture’s Kyle Buchanan for tweeting a picture of the full playlist, which includes hip hop and rap jams, plus selections from Tom Waits, The Jesus and Mary Chain, and Grace Jones. Even trailblazing female rapper Roxanne Shante, recently the subject of her very own biopic (Netflix’s “Roxanne Roxanne”) gets a track on the list, plus perennial Jarmusch faves like Nick Cave and Fela Kuti.

Listen to the playlist below.

