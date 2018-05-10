Carey Mulligan Tried and Failed to Watch ‘Drive,’ Admits She Still Hasn’t Seen the Nicolas Winding Refn Classic

Mulligan hates watching herself so much that she originally thought her Oscar-nominated performance in "An Education" was "terrible."

Nicolas Winding Refn’s “Drive” was a critical favorite in 2011 and won the filmmaker best director honors at the Cannes Film Festival, but don’t ask Carey Mulligan if she likes the drama or not. Speaking with Variety at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival, where Mulligan’s “Wildlife” opened Critics’ Week, the actress admitted to still not having seen “Drive,” which represented one of her breakout roles in the U.S.

“I never saw ‘Drive’ finished. I never got to do any press for it,” she said. “I tried on an airplane, but then someone walked past and saw me watching myself.”

Mulligan revealed she hates watching herself on camera. She remembered telling her mother that “An Education,” the 2009 Lone Scherfig drama that marked a breakthrough for her career, was “terrible” after she saw a preview of the film before the Sundance Film Festival premiere.

“I had never seen myself on-screen that much before,” Mulligan said. “I thought I was really boring to watch. It was all really weird. My regret about the experience was not enjoying it. For the majority of the time, I spent my time being self-conscious.”

Mulligan went on to earn her first Oscar nomination for “An Education.” The actress’ collaboration with Refn remains one of the director’s most popular movies.