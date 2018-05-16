CBS Responds to Pauley Perrette’s Allegations of ‘Multiple Physical Assaults’ on ’NCIS’ Set

The actress, who left the CBS procedural after 15 seasons, had been vocal on Twitter over the weekend.

It took a few days, but CBS Television Studios, which makes the military procedural “NCIS,” has responded to actress Pauley Perrette’s shocking tweets posted over the weekend that alleged “multiple physical assaults.” She cited this as her reason for leaving the show after 15 seasons.

She began with a tweet on late Saturday, May 12 in which she called out how tabloids had been printing lies about her. Early the next morning, she posted a few more tweets, one which revealed why she felt she could no longer stay silent.

“I feel I have to protect my crew, jobs and so many people. But at what cost? I don’t know,” she wrote. “Just know, I’m trying to do the right thing, but maybe silence isn’t the right thing about crime.” Her final tweet about the subject cited “multiple physical assaults.”

I've been supporting ant-bullying programs forever. But now I KNOW because it was ME! If it's school or work, that you're required to go to? It's horrifying. I left. Multiple Physical Assaults. I REALLY get it now. Stay safe. Nothing is worth your safety. Tell someone. — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) May 13, 2018

Read all of her tweets here.

On Tuesday evening, “NCIS” producer CBS Television Studios released a statement:

Pauley Perrette had a terrific run on “NCIS,” and we are all going to miss her. Over a year ago, Pauley came to us with a workplace concern. We took the matter seriously and worked with her to find a resolution. We are committed to a safe work environment on all our shows.

Later that night, Perrette responded to the statement with another tweet saying, ““I want to thank my studio and network CBS[.] They have always been so good to me and always had my back.”

I want to thank my studio and network CBS They have always been so good to me and always had my back. — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) May 16, 2018

The actress played fan-favorite character Abby Sciuto, a goth forensic scientist on “NCIS.” She departed in a two-part sendoff on May 8 that drew an estimated 15 million viewers.