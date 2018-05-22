‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ Aiming for 15 Seasons to Break Television Comedy Record, Says Charlie Day

FXX has already committed to seasons 13 and 14 of the long-running comedy series, but Day says the cast is hungry for at least one more additional season.

“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” has been on the air since August 2005, running 12 seasons thus far and 134 episodes and counting. FXX has already committed to two more seasons of the cult comedy series, which will bring “It’s Always Sunny” to a record-tying 14th season. The ABC sitcom “The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet” is the only other live-action comedy series to run for 14 seasons, but the “It’s Always Sunny” team is not content on just tying a record.

Speaking to The Wrap at the Hollywood premiere of his new film, “Hotel Artemis,” Charlie Day revealed that the FXX series is aiming for at least one additional season in order to break the record for longest running live-action comedy series. “It’s Always Sunny” is only renewed through Season 14, so a fifteenth season is not a guarantee at the moment, although Day assured fans that his cast and crew are determined to break the record and make three more seasons.

“You definitely get Season 13, which we’re making right now, and Season 14, which we’re contracted to do, and then beyond that, it’ll be up to FX,” Day told The Wrap. “But I think 15 is the record for a comedy, so I imagine we’ll all want to hold the record for the longest-running comedy in America. Fifteen would be the record for the longest live-action comedy, so we’ll probably try and break that record if we can.”

“It’s Always Sunny” concluded Season 12 with the departure of Glenn Howerton’s Denis, making the actor the first original cast member to leave the series in 12 seasons. Fans have been skeptical about how permanent Denis’ absence on the show will last, and Day teased that nobody should worry too much and that fans should remain optimistic about seeing the character again.

“It’s top secret, I can’t say anything,” Day said when asked about Denis. “But I can say that the fans should feel hopeful. The fans should feel hopeful that they’ll see some more Dennis. There’s been discussions.”

Day most recently starred in “Pacific Rim: Uprising” and has a supporting role in “Hotel Artemis,” in theaters June 8. “It’s Always Sunny” is expected to return with new episodes in fall 2018.