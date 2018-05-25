‘Christopher Robin’ Official Trailer: Winnie the Pooh Comes to Life to Help Save Ewan McGregor

"Finding Neverland" director Marc Forster returns to bring a beloved childhood classic to life on the big screen.

Marc Forster had great success in 2004 bringing Peter Pan to life in the biographical drama “Finding Neverland,” and now the director is up to something similar in the upcoming “Christopher Robin.” The Disney release stars Ewan McGregor as an adult Christopher Robin, who is surprised to see his imaginative childhood friend Winnie the Pooh come back to life. Pooh encourages Robin to embark on an adventure that will hopefully restore his sense of life.

The director and screenwriters Alex Ross Perry and Allison Schroeder have assembled a voice cast that includes Jim Cummings (Pooh), Chris O’Down (Tigger), Brad Garrett (Eeyore), and Toby Jones (Owl). McGregor is joined on the human side of things by Haley Atwell, who plays Christopher’s wife Evelyn.

Disney will release “Christopher Robin” in theaters August 3. Watch the official trailer below.