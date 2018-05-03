‘Citizen Rose’ Trailer: Rose McGowan Offers a Lesson in Compassion in New Look at E! Docuseries — Watch

Since the debut episode aired in January, much has unfolded in the #MeToo movement.

In a just-released promo for the second episode of Rose McGowan’s E! docuseries “Citizen Rose,” the network stages a social experiment. E! took over a Los Angeles parking lot at night and projected a series of questions onto the side of a building, such as “What would you call someone who speaks up when no one else will?” Passersby stepped up to a microphone to respond, unaware that they were being prompted to form conclusions about the former “Charmed” star.

McGowan says Harvey Weinstein raped her at the Sundance Film Festival in 1997. On October 12, one week after the New York Times reported that she had accepted a $100,000 settlement from the fired studio chairman, McGowan tweeted the accusation she had long hinted at.

The voiced opinions in the promo are at odds with one another: Is the actress-turned-activist “inspiring” and a “champion,” or “damaged” and “misunderstood”? E! ends the spot with the tagline, “It’s easy to label someone, but we are all more than a label,” which follows voiceover from McGowan’s compelling speech at the Women’s Convention in Detroit this October.

“Citizen Rose” is a five-part endeavor. The series launched with a two-hour premiere on January 30, the date she published her New York Times bestselling memoir, “Brave.” In that episode, viewers learned that an MTV film crew had accompanied her at Sundance the day of her alleged assault, and McGowan was told that Weinstein’s legal team had obtained a large portion of her manuscript.

“When I found out that the monster stole the first 125 pages of my book to discredit and destroy my voice, I can’t tell you how violating it felt,” she said in the premiere.

The second installment of “Citizen Rose” airs Thursday, May 17 at 10 p.m. Watch the teaser below.

