‘City of Lies’ Trailer: Johnny Depp Hunts for the Truth Behind the Death of Notorious B.I.G.

"Lincoln Lawyer" and " The Infiltrator" director Brad Furman takes on one of the most iconic cold cases in U.S. history.

If USA Network’s drama series “Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G” didn’t satisfy your appetite this year for cold cases about iconic rappers, then maybe the upcoming “City of Lies” will do the trick. The film tackles the mystery around the death of Christopher Wallace/B.I.G and is the latest from Brad Furman, best known as the director of crime thrillers “Runner Runner,” “The Lincoln Lawyer,” and “The Infiltrator.”

“City of Lies” is based on the novel of the same name by journalist Randall Sullivan. Johnny Depp stars as L.A.P.D. detective Russell Poole (played by Jimmi Simpson in the USA series), who spent years trying to solve the death of Notorious B.I.G. Two decades after the murder, Poole teams up with a reporter desperate to save his career (Forest Whitaker) to not only try to solve the mystery behind the rapper’s death but also to figure out the truth as to why it never got solved in the first place.

Depp rarely makes appearances in indie movies these days, instead continuing to star in blockbusters like “Pirates of the Caribbean” and “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” which makes “City of Lies” a rare opportunity to see Depp in an adult-oriented drama. The actor also appears in the fall tentpole “The Crimes of Grindelwald.”

Global Road Entertainment will release “City of Lies” in theaters September 7. Watch the trailer below.