‘Condor’ Trailer: Max Irons Must Stop Brendan Fraser From Unleashing a Plague on Humanity — Watch

AT&T-owned Audience Network gave fans a first look at the spy series at SXSW.

Max Irons will soon follow in the formidable onscreen footsteps of Robert Redford. The forthcoming Audience Network series “Condor” casts the second-generation English actor (dad is Jeremy Irons) as avian-nicknamed CIA analyst Joe Turner, the role Redford originated in Sydney Pollack’s 1975 film, the Oscar-nominated “Three Days of the Condor.” Entertainment Weekly debuted the first trailer today, along with production photos.

The TV version adapted material from both the feature and its inspiration, James Grady’s novel “Six Days of the Condor.” Unlike its predecessors, this 10-episode telling is set in Washington, D.C. instead of New York City. Available to DirectTV subscribers, Audience Network is perhaps best known for another show based on a book, “Mr. Mercedes,” overseen by showrunner David E. Kelley.

In the trailer’s opening beats, praying Muslims are unaware that the world is at risk for a weaponized plague outbreak. Its engineer, Nathan Fowler (Brendan Fraser), has a personal vendetta against Turner, who developed an algorithm that helped thwart a related act of terror at a football stadium. Yet that CIA success was a coup, and the agency’s ill-advised plans for Turner’s data have him considering careers elsewhere. Turner’s fate is decided when colleagues are killed in an attack, and he’s tasked with saving humanity solo.

IndieWire TV Critic Ben Travers gave the first two episodes a B- review out of SXSW, calling the results “an engaging spy story suitably updated for modern times and slyly incorporating elements of the original film.” Creators Jason Smilovic and Todd Katzburg penned the pilot, the starting point to a season filmed in Toronto and set in hospital rooms, military checkpoints, and intelligence bunkers.

“Lucky Number Slevin” screenwriter Smilovic served as creator or producer on four previous series, all of which lasted one season or less. Oscar-winning actors William Hurt (“Kiss of the Spider Woman”) and Mira Sorvino (“Mighty Aphrodite), and producing nominee Bob Balaban (“Gosford Park”), round out the cast. Episode one was directed by “Alias,” “Scrubs,” and “Parenthood” veteran Lawrence Trilling.

“Condor” debuts June 6 on Audience Network. Watch the trailer below.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.