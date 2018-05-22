‘Damsel’ Trailer: Robert Pattinson and Mia Wasikowska Flip the Western Genre Upside Down

"Kumiko, the Treasure Hunter" directors David and Nathan Zellner return with a very funny and very violent revisionist Western.

What happens when you put two of the biggest indie movie stars in the same film and throw in an adorable, scene-stealing miniature horse into the mix? You get one of the summer’s must-see movies. “Damsel,” the latest feature from “Kumiko, the Treasure Hunter” directors David and Nathan Zellner, reunites “Maps to the Stars” duo Robert Pattinson and Mia Wasikowska to turn the Western genre upside down.

The official synopsis from Magnolia reads: “Samuel Alabaster (Pattinson), an affluent pioneer, ventures across the American Frontier to marry the love of his life, Penelope (Wasikowska). As Samuel traverses the Wild West with a drunkard named Parson Henry (David Zellner) and a miniature horse called Butterscotch, their once-simple journey grows treacherous, blurring the lines between hero, villain and damsel.”

“Damsel” premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year and was named one of the festival’s best films by IndieWire. In our B+ review out of Sundance, critic Eric Kohn praised “Damsel” as an “unexpected deadpan comedy” and a “poetic vision of desperate men.” One thing is for sure: Robert Pattinson gives his funniest performance to date.

“Damsel” will be released in select theaters June 22. Watch the official trailer below.