‘Deadpool 2’ Cameo Surprise: One of the Most Famous Actors in the World Made Less Than $1,000 to Appear in Sequel

"Deadpool 2" screenwriter Rhett Reese confirms a certain A-list movie star "worked for scale" when he agreed to make the sequel's best cameo appearance.

“Deadpool 2” earned a massive $125 million in its opening weekend, proving Ryan Reynolds’ R-rated superhero franchise is force of nature at the box office. While the thousands of fans who saw the film were expecting all the bloody actions scenes and meta commentary, it’s safe to assume no one was expecting Brad Pitt to pop up on screen for an epic cameo appearance.

In one of the more memorable moments in “Deadpool 2,” Pitt makes a surprise appearance as X-Force member Vanisher. The joke surrounding Pitt’s appearance is that Vanisher appears as an invisible man throughout “Deadpool 2” until his physical body appears just seconds before he dies. Pitt pops up on screen as the dying Vanisher. Pitt has been selective with the roles he takes on as of late, but it turns out it didn’t take much to get the A-list actor to agree to make a cameo in “Deadpool 2.”

Speaking to CinemaBlend, screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick revealed that Pitt didn’t hesitate to say “yes” to appearing in “Deadpool 2” and even worked for scale. “Deadpool 2” shot from June 2017 – October 2017, during which the SAG-AFTRA daily minimum rate daily minimum rate for a performer was $933 (June 2017) or $956 (July 2017 and on). The salary Pit earned on the sequel depends on when he filmed his part, but either way working for scale means he made less than $1,000.

“We shot in about a half an hour,” Reese said of Pitt filming the cameo. “It was quite a production. It was like a full crew for a half an hour, and Brad agreed to do it for scale, plus a cup of coffee. And then he was really specific about the coffee. He said, ‘I want this exact coffee from Starbucks, and, Ryan, I want you to deliver it to me.'”

“We got the coffee, Ryan came in and gave it to him,” he continued. “It was hilarious because he kind of forgotten that he asked for it. It was really funny. And then we shot it in about a half an hour.”

The screenwriters confirmed the cameo was shot in secrecy on the 20th Century Fox studio lot. Pitt had to sneak onto the lot as to avoid anyone seeing him and starting rumors about what secret Fox project he was working on at the time.

“No one ever knew,” Reese said. “And it wasn’t until the thing screened that anyone had any idea.”

Following his small appearance in “Deadpool 2,” Pitt is gearing up to co-lead Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” with Leonardo DiCaprio. The movie starts production this summer. Pitt also has the James Gray science-fiction drama “Ad Astra” set for release in early 2019. “Deadpool 2” is now playing in theaters nationwide.