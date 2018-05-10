Back to IndieWire

‘Deadpool 2′ First Reactions: Ryan Reynolds’ Sequel Is Raunchier, Bloodier, and Features ‘the Best Post-Credits Scene Ever’

Critics are going wild for the kicker of "Deadpool 2."

“Deadpool” was an instant phenomenon in February 2016, breaking numerous box office records and becoming the highest-grossing R-rated film in history worldwide. The success of the first installment has set the bar sky high for the sequel, which brings Ryan Reynolds back to the big screen as the “Merc with a Mouth.” Press have seen the sequel and are weighing in with their first reactions online.

Deadpool 2” finds Reynolds’ superhero forming the X-Force group in order to stop Cable (Josh Brolin) from killing a child. Zazie Beats, Terry Crews, Bill Skarsgard, and Rob Delaney co-star.

IndieWire’s Kate Erbland says the film “earns the hell out of that R rating,” implying Reynolds’ latest outing is even raunchier than the original. Many writers singled out the film’s post-credit scene as one of the most memorable they’ve ever seen, though no one is going to spoil the kicker.

20th Century Fox opens “Deadpool 2” nationwide on May 18. Check out the first reactions below.

