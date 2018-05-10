‘Deadpool 2′ First Reactions: Ryan Reynolds’ Sequel Is Raunchier, Bloodier, and Features ‘the Best Post-Credits Scene Ever’

Critics are going wild for the kicker of "Deadpool 2."

“Deadpool” was an instant phenomenon in February 2016, breaking numerous box office records and becoming the highest-grossing R-rated film in history worldwide. The success of the first installment has set the bar sky high for the sequel, which brings Ryan Reynolds back to the big screen as the “Merc with a Mouth.” Press have seen the sequel and are weighing in with their first reactions online.

“Deadpool 2” finds Reynolds’ superhero forming the X-Force group in order to stop Cable (Josh Brolin) from killing a child. Zazie Beats, Terry Crews, Bill Skarsgard, and Rob Delaney co-star.

IndieWire’s Kate Erbland says the film “earns the hell out of that R rating,” implying Reynolds’ latest outing is even raunchier than the original. Many writers singled out the film’s post-credit scene as one of the most memorable they’ve ever seen, though no one is going to spoil the kicker.

20th Century Fox opens “Deadpool 2” nationwide on May 18. Check out the first reactions below.

#Deadpool2: I’ll say this, it earns the hell out of that R rating. And the cameos. And the post-credit scenes. — Kate Erbland (@katerbland) May 10, 2018

I didn’t like the first Deadpool. DEADPOOL 2 beat me into submission until I was actually enjoying myself. Also it features my now favorite post credit scene. — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) May 10, 2018

Deadpool 2 is better than Infinity War🤫 — alex (@alex_abads) May 10, 2018

Deadpool 2 is simply hilarious and amazing! #MCU https://t.co/wzqoLfs50b — Julian marquez (@JMarquezMMA) May 10, 2018

DEADPOOL 2: this time he knows he’s in a cinematic universe!!! — David Sims (@davidlsims) May 10, 2018

The post-credits scene at the end of Deadpool 2 is so great. — Ben Dreyfuss (@bendreyfuss) May 10, 2018

#Deadpool2 is no doubt the most violent major release since Kill Bill Volume 1. It’s also funnier than the first and has me genuinely excited for a sequel. Oh and it features a ton of Canada jokes, so of course I loved it. — Nigel M. Smith (@nigelmfs) May 10, 2018

Just saw #Deadpool2. Safe to say it features the best post credits scene EVER. I’m still recovering. — Nigel M. Smith (@nigelmfs) May 10, 2018

DEADPOOL 2: A 113-minute Honest Trailer that steals its best scene from MACGRUBER. Josh Brolin’s third-best summer movie. Criminal misuse of Julian Dennison. Your ten-year-old son’s new favourite movie. It will make $1-billion. — Barry Hertz (@HertzBarry) May 10, 2018