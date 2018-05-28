Ryan Reynolds Wants to Make a ‘Deadpool’ / ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Crossover

With “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Deadpool 2” both in theaters, it’s been a big month for superheroes. Now it appears that Ryan Reynolds — who plays the foulmouthed, fourth wall–breaking antihero — wants to one-up the so-called “most ambitious crossover event in history” by pairing his Deadpool the Guardians of the Galaxy. And, as it happens, so does James Gunn.
“Yesterday I finally saw @deadpoolmovie 2, which I loved, and also the brilliant #Revenge,” the director tweeted yesterday. “Two completely different, fantastic films – cinema’s alive! Thanks @DavidMLeitch @VancityReynolds @coraliefargeat @MatildaLutz for a great day at the movies.”
Reynolds saw his opportunity and shot his shot: “Thank you James! Crossover?” Gunn responded with a simple “Yes please.”
Such a project is a long shot given the vast tonal differences between the two superhero franchises, but now that Disney has acquired yet another infinity stone in the form of Fox, anything is possible.
