‘Dear White People’ Soundtrack: All the Songs from Season 2 at Winchester

Here's further proof that one of the best shows on TV sounds as good as it looks.

After a stellar freshman season, the return of “Dear White People” for Season 2 was always going to be one of our anticipated premeires of 2018. But even though this new batch of episodes experiments with its form and has a new framing device for these ten half-hours, there’s one thing that has stayed consistent over the series’ run: a fantastic soundtrack.

Mixing songs from across the decades (centuries, even, when you toss in a few of the classical music tracks), this is one Netflix show that has a little bit for everyone: Edvard Grieg, DeJ Loaf, Tyler, the Creator, and Andy Williams, all in one big musical happy family.

Some of these tracks will lodge themselves in your subconscious for the coming weeks and months (that Louis Cole track in Episode 2 is a nuclear-grade earworm). Others will have you flipping through the entire back catalogue. There’s even one song that plays a key role within the show, even if it’s not sung by the original artist.

Without tipping it for those who may not have seen the entire season, the end credits songs are emotional boosts for each individual episodes. Whether it’s celebratory, angry, or melancholy, all of these fit into the impressive tapestry of an excellent Season 2. (There’s even a song at the beginning of Episode 6 that’s a tiny easter egg for the scene it’s playing behind.)

And boosting it all is composer Kris Bowers, whose “Dear White People” score continues to be one of the show’s greatest assets. There’s one gorgeous piano-driven track at a pivotal moment in Episode 9 that’s some of his best work in the entire series.

So whether you’re curious what the show’s sophomore year has in store or you want to relive the best moments of Season 2, listen to the “Dear White People” musical treasure trove below:

(There are a handful of great tracks that aren’t on Spotify, including the original ARC Choir rendition of “Walk With Me.” Using that instead of “Jesus Walks” looks pretty prescient right about now.)

Anything we didn’t catch? Let us know in the comments.

“Dear White People” Season 2 is now available to stream on Netflix.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest TV news! Sign up for our TV email newsletter here.