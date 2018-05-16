‘Destination Wedding’ Trailer: Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder Team Up for a Charmingly Awkward Rom-Com — Watch

The former "Dracula" co-stars reunite for a genuinely hilarious-looking romantic comedy about mismatched wedding guests.

First of all, a necessary suspension of disbelief: that no one would want to date Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder. All set? Now it’s time to enjoy the first trailer for “Destination Wedding,” which hinges on that exact premise. In Victor Levin’s upcoming rom-com, Reeves and Ryder star as a pair of finicky guests who meet at a destination wedding in which both of them feel supremely awkward (for different reasons, as Ryder’s character appears to have a personal connection to the groom that’s as uncomfortable as it gets).

Of course, initial friction between the duo, who are forced together by virtue of their awkwardness, eventually gives way to affection, and perhaps something more. The frequent co-stars first teamed up in 1992’s “Dracula,” and have also starred together in “A Scanner Darkly” and “The Private Lives of Pippa Lee,” and their continued chemistry shines through even in this first trailer.

“As a filmmaker, I have the benefit of their having known each other for so long. They have superb natural chemistry together, which is so important for a love story…Keanu and Winona are stars for a reason: they have huge talent and skill, and they work very hard,” Levin told People. “But they also keep it fun. They rehearsed their dialogue together, helped each other, made everybody laugh — they were delightful. They are the movie. It’s about their characters and the healing power of love and laughter.”

The romantic comedy is back, baby, and it’s got a ton of good jokes about “alluring” pajamas and Reeves going all-in on deadpan annoyance. Check out the first trailer for “Destination Wedding” below, thanks to People.

“Destination Wedding” hits theaters on August 24.

