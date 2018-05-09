Is Directing or Screenwriting Harder? James Gunn, Scott Derrickson, and Jordan Vogt-Roberts Debate

The directors behind blockbusters "Guardians of the Galaxy," "Doctor Strange," and "Kong: Skull Island" share some opinions on the directing vs. writing debate.

Is it harder to direct a movie or write a movie? It’s a debate as old as time in the filmmaking community and a question with no easy answers. Scott Derrickson, best known for directing and co-writing “The Exorcism of Emily Rose” and Marvel’s “Doctor Strange,” recently shared on Twitter his opinion that “writing is harder than directing,” which courted rebuttals from “Kong: Skull Island” director Jordan Vogt-Roberts and “Guardians of the Galaxy” filmmaker James Gunn (via /Film).

“I appreciate the ‘humility’ but I can’t imagine a more binary statement in a field full of complexities,” Vogt-Roberts replied. The director later added: “We live in an age when people have forgotten what truly spectacular directing looks like. The original statement is an over simplification of an entirely unnecessary debate.”

Gunn weighed in by explaining that “good writers may be more rare than good directors,” but that directing is generally “more exhausting” than screenwriting. The “Guardians” helmer admitted he has a “healthier relationship” to writing than he does directing, but he said he feels most like himself when he’s behind the camera.

“What sucks about screenwriting is eventually the form belongs to someone else (the director),” Gunn said. “What sucks about directing is it can be hell on earth…I feel most truly and fully myself when directing, but I wouldn’t really say I enjoy it. I’m complicated.”

Actress Zelda Williams, whose directing credits include an episode of “Dark/Web” and the short film “JoJo: Save My Soul,” also took to Twitter to share some of her thoughts on the directing vs. screenwriting debate. Williams said she agreed with Derrickson and that screenwriting is generally tougher than directing.

“I know many great directors who’d be nowhere without great content to direct, but while Ive seen great scripts ruined, I’ve never seen shit scripts made great,” Williams said.

You can read all four directors’ thoughts on the debate in the tweets below. Sound off with your opinions in the comments section.

Writing is harder than directing. — Scott Derrickson (@scottderrickson) May 6, 2018

I appreciate the “humility” but I can’t imagine a more binary statement in a field full of complexities. — Jordan Vogt-Roberts (@VogtRoberts) May 7, 2018

It’s very simplified, and worth a deeper discussion, but it’s still a sentiment I agree with. I know many great directors who’d be nowhere without great content to direct, but while Ive seen great scripts ruined, I’ve never seen shit scripts made great. — Zelda Williams (@zeldawilliams) May 7, 2018

Of course there are no black and white concreted facts about something being ‘harder’ in a subjective industry like this. But it is one of the more apparent (and solveable) chicken/egg debates I’ve seen in a bit. — Zelda Williams (@zeldawilliams) May 7, 2018

There’s an infinite about of mediocre scripts you wouldn’t think twice about that became seminal films. We live in an age when people have forgotten what truly spectacular directing looks like. The original statement is an over simplification of an entirely unnecessary debate. — Jordan Vogt-Roberts (@VogtRoberts) May 7, 2018

Film is magic. I believe there’s an intangible quality between the read of a script and whether it makes for a good film. No part of filmmaking is a 1:1 translation and this debate ignores that. Some amazing scripts simply don’t make amazing films regardless of the director. — Jordan Vogt-Roberts (@VogtRoberts) May 7, 2018

No one is arguing they do. I lean towards kurosawa explaining it besy, which already got posted in your mentions. Ive read hundreds of scripts in my life. Started as a child. All I’ll say is I havent seen a truly spectacular film that didnt also have an amazing script. — Zelda Williams (@zeldawilliams) May 7, 2018

I’d also say your ‘regardless of director’ comment would be hard to back up, as until we start letting multiple people take a unique swing at a great script simultaneously, we’d never know. That’s an experiment I’ve yet to see, but would really love to. — Zelda Williams (@zeldawilliams) May 7, 2018

Good writers may be more rare than good directors. But directing, in general, is more exhausting both physically & mentally. What sucks about screenwriting is eventually the form belongs to someone else (the director). What sucks about directing is it can be hell on earth. https://t.co/FUETflbW8C — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 6, 2018

But in all of this I acknowledge “hardship” is subjective & I probably have a healthier relationship to writing than I do directing. I feel most truly & fully myself when directing – but I wouldn’t really say I enjoy it. I’m complicated. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 6, 2018

I think when you’re restricted to seeing only the behind-the-scenes video and pics we choose for you to see filmmaking looks a lot more fun than it actually is. Imagine only seeing videos of waiters cracking jokes in the kitchen and pretending THAT’S waiting tables. https://t.co/mMKR7KJaJL — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 6, 2018

You’re not seeing me screaming when someone screws up a prop, or @karengillan picked up at 2:30 am to put on 5 hours of makeup, or hours painstakingly trying to light a set, or me getting @RookerOnline to say a line 70 times in a row, or me working 18 hours on 2 hours of sleep. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 6, 2018