‘Disenchantment’: Matt Groening’s Netflix Series Unveils Its First Look at Medieval Dreamland

Netflix also announced the release date for the animated series, which stars the voices of Abbi Jacobson, Nat Faxon, and Eric Andre.

Five years after “Futurama” bid farewell to the TV world, audiences now have tangible proof of Matt Groening’s newest series.

Netflix revealed its first official look at “Disenchantment,” the latest animated effort from Groening and “Futurama” EP Josh Weinstein.

These images, which Groening teased Tuesday, give a fuller picture of the “Disenchantment” realm of Dreamland, a medieval kingdom inhabited by the raucous princess Bean. Together with a pair of companions — an elf friend named Elfo and demon companion Luci — the three of them embark on a number of Dreamland misadventures, bringing them in contact with beings and entities of all sorts.

“Disenchantment” is the first Groening series to be produced directly for a streaming platform, following his previous success as a co-creator of “The Simpsons” and “Futurama.” At Netflix, it will join a healthy stable alongside established vet “BoJack Horseman,” newcomer favorite “Big Mouth,” and the nearly 100 hours of animated content that Netflix has added this year alone.

The previously announced cast features Abbi Jacobson as Bean, Nat Faxon as Elfo, and Eric Andre as Luci. The rest of the ensemble is populated with some “Futurama” vets, including John DiMaggio, Billy West, and Maurice LaMarche.

In addition to some visual proof that the show is on the way, Netflix announced a release date: All 10 episodes of “Disenchantment” will premiere Aug. 17 on Netflix.

To prepare thyself for the swiftly approaching day of arrival, feast thine eyes upon these first-look images gathered before ye.

