Donald Glover’s ‘Star Wars’ Hot Take: Kylo Ren Is A Better Villain Than Darth Vader

Adam Driver's performance in "The Force Awakens" and "The Last Jedi" turned Glover into a big fan.

Who’s the better “Star Wars” villain: Darth Vader or Kylo Ren? The former may be the more iconic, but the latter is more sympathetic and has the edge, according to Donald Glover. The star of “Solo: A Star Wars Story” joined Noisey for a video questionnaire in which he was forced to pick one villain over the other, and he went with Adam Driver’s antagonist from “The Force Awakens” and “The Last Jedi.”

“Kylo Ren has a really interesting sense of humor,” Glover said. “He’s intense, I get his story. So I kind of have to go with Kylo Ren.”

Elsewhere, Glover said “Solo” droid L3-37, played by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, was better than R2-D2 and C-3PO because “she has a way better take on life.” The actor is biased in this debate since L3-37 is his character’s droid companion in “Solo.” Glover played it more safe when choosing between “Star Wars” mentors Yoda, Obi-Wan, and Qui-Gon Jinn. Glover said Yoda is “cooler” and “weirder” and takes the win.

Glover stars as young Lando Calrissian in “Solo” opposite Alden Ehrenreich, Emilia Clarke, Woody Harrelson, and Thandie Newton. The film opens nationwide May 25. Watch Glover take Noisey’s questionnaire in the video below.