Donald Glover Embraces Pansexual Lando and Rumored Spinoff Film: ‘There Are So Many Things To Have Sex With’ In Space

“It would always be fun to be Lando again,” Glover says about his future in the "Star Wars" universe.

“Solo: A Star Wars Story” co-writer Jonathan Kasdan sent the internet abuzz when he revealed to The Huffington Post that Donald Glover’s Lando Calrissian is pansexual in the upcoming film. The screenwriter said “there’s a fluidity to Donald and Billy Dee’s portrayal of Lando’s sexuality,” which is something fans seemed to pick up on in early “Solo” trailers where Lando could be seen possibly flirting with Han Solo. During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Glover said Lando’s pansexuality was a given.

“How can you not be pansexual in space?” Glover said. “There are so many things to have sex with. I didn’t think that was that weird. Yeah, he’s coming on to everybody. It just didn’t seem that weird to me ‘cause I feel like if you’re in space it’s kind of like, the door is open! It’s like, no, only guys or girls. No, it’s anything. This thing is literally a blob. Are you a man or a woman? Like, who cares? Have good time out here.”

Glover mentioned to EW that his early talks with Billy Dee Williams also hinted at the character’s pansexuality, even if Lando’s sexual identity was never explicitly stated when Williams played the character. Williams told Glover that Lando is “electric” and “likes to try different thing.”

“One thing that Billy did say was [Lando] is somebody who goes around and tries everything, and I just didn’t think about it that much,” Glover said. “But I was like, he’s a charming person so I feel like he doesn’t have hard and fast boundaries about everything. But having somebody tell me that, I’m like, okay, cool, makes sense to me. Is it weird that I didn’t think about it that much?”

Glover also responded to the rumored Lando spinoff movie. Lucasfilm confirmed to IndieWire earlier this month that it is considering numerous potential standalone “Star Wars” movies, one of which is a film where Glover’s Lando is front and center. The actor told EW that he would be excited by the chance to both write and act in his own “Star Wars” movie.

“It would always be fun to be Lando again,” Glover said about getting his own film. “I would love to do it again…The movie, I feel like, is wide open. I feel like with the Skywalkers, it’s hard, because it’s almost like the Bible. There’s a story that you have to tell, and the lineage of that family. I feel like out here its like, yeah, we’re just like husters and gamblers and space pirates, essentially, so you can do a lot more and have a lot more fun.”

“Solo: A Star Wars Story” opens in theaters nationwide Friday, May 25.