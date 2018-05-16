Donald Glover’s Lando Calrissian Is Getting His Own ‘Star Wars’ Spinoff, Teases Kathleen Kennedy

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy told Premiere France at Cannes that a Lando standalone movie "is next" in the extended "Star Wars" movie universe.

Donald Glover’s Lando Calrissian better start preparing for his closeup. Speaking with Premiere France at the Cannes Film Festival premiere of “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy teased that a standalone Lando movie is being planned for the “Star Wars” movie universe following Glover’s introduction to the franchise in “Solo.” Glover plays the younger iteration of the fan favorite smuggler, originally played by Billy Dee Williams in “The Empire Strikes Back” and “The Return of the Jedi.”

“We think that the next spinoff will be dedicated to Lando Calrissian,” Kennedy told Premiere. “Of course, there are still many stories to tell about Han and Chewbacca but Lando will be next. “

“Solo” is the first of a planned series of films focused on young Han Solo, played by Alden Ehrenreich. The actor revealed to Esquire last month that he signed a three-picture deal with Lucasfilm, meaning there will be at least two more “Solo” films should the first installment be a hit at the box office. Glover’s involvement in future “Solo” films is unclear, but according to Kennedy he’ll be stepping into the spotlight for his own film in the future.

Glover’s charismatic Lando became a fan favorite almost immediately after the first “Solo” trailer debuted in February. Reviews for “Solo” have been mixed to positive, but nearly every critic has singled out Glover’s performance as a highlight of the movie. IndieWire’s Kate Erbland called Glover’s take on the character “tremendous” in her B+ review, even writing that Glover was so good in the role that he could “easily handle his own spinoff.”

Glover recently wrapped the second season of his acclaimed FX series “Atlanta.” The actor can be seen in “Solo” when the Lucasfilm tentpole opens nationwide May 25. IndieWire has reached out to Disney for comment.