Donald Glover Satirizes ‘Star Wars’ Diversity in Lando Calrissian ‘SNL’ Sketch — Watch

Get your first extended look at Glover's take on the iconic character.

Donald Glover appeared on the May 5 “Saturday Night Live” in part to promote the new “Star Wars” film “Solo,” but that didn’t stop him from taking a jab at the series and its longstanding lack of diversity. The sketch, titled “Lando’s Summit,” hinges on the iconic “Star Wars” character hoping to gather together “all the black humans in the galaxy.” Unfortunately, only characters played by Leslie Jones, Kenan Thompson, and Chris Redd showed up. “I’ll say it — turn out was a little low,” Glover quipped as Lando. “Lots of lizards wearing vests. Just four black people, though.” Watch the sketch below.

Even though Glover poked fun at the series’ lack of diversity, he definitely was excited to take on the iconic role. Glover recently told “The Star Wars Show” (via Gizmodo) about his amazingly hyped reaction once he got word that the part was his.

“The day I found out I got [the part], I remember… I bought like, a whole pizza, and went home and watched ‘Empire Strikes Back,'” he said.

“Solo: A Star Wars Story” opens on May 25. Alden Ehrenreich, Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Thandie Newton, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge star alongside Glover.