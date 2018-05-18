Donald Glover Channels Adam in SZA’s Genesis-Evoking ‘Garden’ Music Video — Watch

She had a role in his recent smash hit "This Is America."

While anchoring an acclaimed series (“Atlanta”), dropping the biggest music video of the year (“This Is America”), preparing to lead “The Lion King” remake, and piloting the Millennium Falcon in next week’s “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” Donald Glover still found the time to return a favor for a friend. R&B singer SZA had a cameo in Glover’s aforementioned video — released under the name of his alter-ego, Childish Gambino, and now at 144 million views since its May 5 debut — so the two-time Emmy winner appears in her “Garden” footage.

In “This Is America,” SZA’s Lady Liberty can be seen seated on a hood of a car during the long final pan out. Meanwhile, “Garden” — uploaded Friday — imagines Glover and SZA (born Solána Imani Rowe) as Adam and Eve, alternately cradling each other and staring down the camera. Their island Eden includes rocky beaches and verdant jungles, and its lone other resident is SZA’s throned mother, Audrey Rowe. The video’s director, Karena Evans, helmed two Drake videos earlier this year, “God’s Plan” and “Nice for What.” Also an actress, Evans was cast in five episodes of the Canadian series “Mary Kills People.”

“Garden” is SZA’s sixth video from “Ctrl,” her first studio album. Its predecessors include Solange-directed “The Weekend;” “Drew Barrymore,” which featured the “Santa Clarita Diet” actress; and “Doves in the Wind,” co-starring her current tour-mate and 2018 Pulitzer Prize winner Kendrick Lamar. Rolling Stone ranked “Ctrl” at number 20 on its list of last year’s best albums.

Watch “Garden” below.

