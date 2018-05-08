Donald Glover’s ‘This Is America’ Video Praised by Trent Reznor and More: ‘The Must-Watch Four Minutes of the Year’

With over 34 million views and universal acclaim, Glover/Childish Gambino's music video has become a media phenomenon in 2018.

Donald Glover’s “This Is America” video has earned over 34 million views since premiering on the evening of May 5, and it has also demanded the attention from artists like Trent Reznor, Michael B. Jordan, Winston Duke, Constance Wu, and more. Celebrities have been using social media in the days since “This Is America” debuted to praise Glover’s “incredible” and “next-level” genius.

“I can’t remember the last time I watched a music video all the way to the end, let alone one five times in a row,” Renzor said about the video. “Incredible work”

Jamie Lee Curtis referred to “This Is America” as “the must-watch four minutes of the year and maybe even the decade,” while “The Office” favorite Rainn Wilson called Glover’s video “one of the most moving, disturbing and beautiful works of art” he’s seen in years.

“[This is] what happens when you put creative agency in the hands of artists,” “Black Panther” breakout Winston Duke said. “Powerful narratives, carried by the vehicle of entertainment. Specificity is the universal connective tissue. Big shout to Childish Gambino for this one.”

The music video debuted on the same night Glover hosted “Saturday Night Live.” Watch Glover’s music video here, and read some of the rave reviews coming in on social media below.

I can’t remember the last time I watched a music video all the way to the end, let alone one five times in a row. Incredible work! #ThisIsAmerica — Trent Reznor (@trent_reznor) May 6, 2018

What happens when you put creative agency in the hands of artists. 🙌🏿 Powerful narratives, carried by the vehicle of entertainment. Specificity is the universal connective tissue. Big shout to @childishgambino for this one 👊🏿 #ThisIsAmerica pic.twitter.com/u9N6Wb5dzL — Winston Duke (@Winston_Duke) May 6, 2018

This is America. The must watch four minutes of the year and maybe the decade. Thank you @donaldglover — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) May 7, 2018

(Yes, I know you’ve probably already seen it… but…) “This is America” by the GENIUS @DonaldGlover is one of the most moving, disturbing and beautiful works of art I’ve seen in years… https://t.co/OjNJ6jNeip — RainnWilson (@rainnwilson) May 7, 2018

I am crying this is so next level genius. https://t.co/VYGtX6Y7pn — Constance Wu (@ConstanceWu) May 7, 2018

“This is America” speaks to what audiences really want. The truth dipped in chocolate brilliance. Thanks, D. — Lena Waithe (@LenaWaithe) May 6, 2018

Give Hiro and Donald all the money to make anything and everything they ever want to do forever. https://t.co/vMFgFM2yBm — Amy Seimetz (@amy_seimetz) May 6, 2018