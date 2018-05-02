Donald Glover’s Video Tour of the Millennium Falcon Will Make You Beg for Lando Spinoff Film — Watch

Lucasfilm is baiting Donald Glover fans in the buildup to the release of "Solo," and it's working.

Donald Glover has stolen every trailer for “Solo: A Star Wars Story” with his smirking and ultra-cool Lando Calrissian, so it only makes sense Disney and Lucasfilm are relying on the “Atlanta” creator’s charms in the lead up to the tentpole’s release later this month. Glover is front and center in the latest promotional video, which finds the actor taking a video tour of Lando’s Millennium Falcon and coat collection.

Although Glover appeared in a small supporting role in Marvel’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” his turn as Lando in “Solo” marks his most prominent role in a studio blockbuster to date. The actor’s acclaimed FX series is currently in the middle of Season 2. The show will wrap its second season on May 10, just two weeks before “Solo” world premieres at Cannes and opens in theaters around the world.

Watch Glover show off his character’s Millennium Falcon in the video below. If Disney is trying to bait Glover fans into see their tentpole, let’s just say it’s working. “Solo: A Star Wars Story” opens nationwide May 25.