Donald Trump Sounds Off on Roseanne Barr Controversy by Targeting ABC and Making It About Himself

Trump is unsure why he never got a call from Disney CEO Bob Iger after "horrible comments" were made about his Presidency on ABC.

Donald Trump has weighed in on the Roseanne Barr controversy by calling out Disney CEO Bob Iger. In a tweet posted May 30, the President wondered why Iger called the subject of Barr’s racist joke, former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett, to tell her ABC “does not tolerate comments like those” when Iger has not done the same with Trump. The President alleges ABC has aired “horrible comments” about his Presidency and not once has he heard from Iger.

“Bob Iger of ABC called Valerie Jarrett to let her know that ‘ABC does not tolerate comments like those’ made by Roseanne Barr,” Trump said. “Gee, he never called President Donald J. Trump to apologize for the HORRIBLE statements made and said about me on ABC. Maybe I just didn’t get the call?”

Barr received backlash and got her ABC sitcom “Roseanne” cancelled after making a racist joke on Twitter in which she referred to Jarrett as a mix between the “Muslim Brotherhood” and the “Planet of the Apes.” The comedian later apologized to the cast and crew of her show who are now without jobs. In her apology, Barr admitted she “did something unforgivable” and “made a mistake.”

Trump and Barr are old friends, and the President of the United States was one of Barr’s most vocal supporters when the “Roseanne” revival first premiered to record-breaking ratings. Trump even called Barr personally to congratulate her on the show’s success.

ABC cancelled the rival following the outage over Barr’s tweet, calling her joke “abhorrent.” Iger supported the network’s decision to pull the show and said it was the “right thing.” The revival had been renewed for a second season, which would’ve debuted on ABC this fall.

