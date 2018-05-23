‘Drawn & Recorded’: T Bone Burnett’s Raucous Animated Series Takes on the Legend of Keith Moon — Watch

Exclusive: The Who's beloved drummer takes center stage (again) in a psychedelic episode of the television series.

The (literal) draw of Gunpowder & Sky and T Bone Burnett’s wacky series is hard to package into one nifty logline: it’s an animated television show with a big bent towards music and untold stories from its history, but it’s also endearingly democratic in its choice of subjects — always compelling names, though from a slew of different genres — rendered in a raucous manner.

For its fourth season, debuting this Friday on the AT&T Audience Network, the show is jumping right back into its unique space with a multi-faceted episode that partially revolves around The Who’s beloved (and dearly departed) drummer, Keith Moon. The series aims to tell stories “that fell through the floorboards of music history and brings them to the light of day via unique, hand-drawn animation and the raspy, baritone voice of Burnett.”

Bolstered by animations from Drew Christie and produced by legendary producer Bill Flangan, it’s a whirlwind tour through musical history that is eye-popping to boot.

In the latest episode, Burnett and company will unspool five different stories, including “General Moon,” centered on Moon himself and based on one important chestnut: “Don’t give Keith Moon explosives.” Check out our exclusive trailer for the “General Moon” episode of “Drawn & Recorded.”

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.