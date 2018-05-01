Elizabeth Olsen Wishes Her Scarlet Witch Costume Showed Less Cleavage: ‘I Would Like to Cover Up a Bit’

"They haven't really evolved my superhero costume that much," Olsen tells Elle magazine about her Marvel Cinematic Universe look.

Elizabeth Olsen has appeared as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch in four films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, most recently in the record-breaking “Avengers: Infinity War,” and her one request for her superhero moving forward is a slight costume change. The actress tells Elle magazine that if her costume choice was up to her, “it would not just be a cleavage corset.”

“I like corsets, but I’d like it to be higher,” Olsen said. “Everyone has these things that cover them—Tessa Thompson does, Scarlett [Johansson] does. I would like to cover up a bit. It’s funny because sometimes I look around and I’m just like—wow, I’m the only one who has cleavage, and that’s a constant joke because they haven’t really evolved my superhero costume that much.”

Despite expressing some concerns about her Scarlet Witch look, Olsen admitted that her onscreen costume is much better than her comic book counterpart. The actress called Wanda’s “leotard-and-a-headband” look in the Marvel comics “so horrible” and commended the Marvel film team for not going with that option on the big screen.

“At least they know that’s not cool,” Olsen said. “But then they made ‘Wonder Woman,’ you know? And that’s what she’s in. I think of the costumes and what we have to wear—it’s more about iconic images, because that’s what these movies are, I think that’s the goal with the costumes, and it’s not representing the average woman.”

Olsen is set to reprise her role in the untitled “Avengers 4,” which opens in theaters May 3, 2019. She can also be seen in “Kodachrome,” now streaming on Netflix, and is set to star in the Facebook Watch original series “Sorry for Your Loss.” IndieWire has reached out to Disney for comment.