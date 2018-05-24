Emilia Clarke Is ‘Relieved’ She Didn’t Have to Make ‘Terminator’ Sequels, Admits ‘Nobody Had A Good Time’ Making ‘Genisys’

"Genisys" earned a 26% on Rotten Tomatoes and just $89 million at the U.S. box office.

Emilia Clarke’s transition from “Game of Thrones” powerhouse to blockbuster movie star gets a major boost with the opening of “Solo: A Star Wars Story.” The movie’s favorable reviews and the popularity of the “Star Wars” brand should have much better results for Clarke than her last attempt at blockbuster stardom, “Terminator Genisys.” Clarke starred as Sarah Connor in the 2015 “Terminator” installment, which earned dismal reviews (the film has a 26% score on Rotten Tomatoes) and only $89 million at the U.S. box office.

Clarke looked back on the chaotic production of “Terminator Genisys” in an interview with Vanity Fair and admitted that “no one had a good time” making the sequel. The film was directed by Alan Taylor, who Clarke knew well from “Game of Thrones.” Taylor directed seven “Thrones” episodes across the show’s seven seasons, including the famous “Baelor” and the first and second season finales. Clarke said Taylor got “eaten and chewed up” on the “Terminator” set.

“He was not the director I remember,” Clarke said. “He didn’t have a good time. No one had a good time.”

The film’s poor box office killed any chances for “Genisys”-related sequels. Clarke told Vanity Fair she was “relieved” she didn’t have to return to the role of Sarah Connor for additional “Terminator” movies. The actress remembered the “Genisys” production being so bad that word spread to the set of Josh Trank’s equally-as-chaotic “Fantastic Four” set, which was filming nearby. Clarke said that crew members on “Fantastic Four” responded to news about their own troubled production by wearing jackets that read, “At least we’re not on ‘Terminator.'”

Fortunately for Clarke, “Solo: A Star Wars Story” should course-correct her blockbuster film career. The actress plays Han Solo’s childhood friend and possible adversary Qi’ra in the Lucasfilm tentpole. “Solo” opens nationwide May 25. Head over to Vanity Fair to read Clarke’s full interview.