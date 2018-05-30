Emmys: An Early Look at What’s Hot (‘The Handmaid’s Tale’) and What’s Not (Um, ‘Roseanne’)

Screen Talk Emmy Edition 2018: IndieWire's Emmys podcast returns with a look at this year's landscape in key categories and races.

Emmy For Your Consideration season was rocked this week as Roseanne Barr’s racist Tweet — and ABC’s subsequent cancellation of her show — dominated headlines and threatened to consume all TV coverage. For at least a few days.

Nontheless, as the TV season came to a close last week, another big date looms: The May 31 Emmy eligibility cutoff. Several shows, including Netflix’s “Arrested Development” and “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” were pushed out at almost the last moment possible — and thanks to Netflix’s all-episodes-at-once binge strategy, they’re immediately eligible.

Meanwhile, the Emmy industrial complex is back at full steam, with countless For Your Consideration events (often on the same night), and more expensive activations from Netflix and Amazon.

And if you can’t find the Television Academy member in your life, check underneath the pile of DVD screeners they’re probably stuck underneath.

Read More:Full IndieWire Awards Coverage

Just like last year, IndieWire’s Screen Talk podcast will launch a weekly Emmy edition over the next few months to highlight the most interesting storylines and races. IndieWire editor-at-large Anne Thompson and executive editor Michael Schneider will banter each week, and also bring on the occasional guest. Here’s this year’s premiere episode.

Listen to the full episode above.

Also, check out IndieWire’s other TV podcasts:

Very Good TV tackles the hot TV topics of the week.

Turn It On features interviews with top TV stars and showrunners.

Filmmaker Toolkit focuses on the craftspeople behind your favorite series and films.

Screen Talk is available on iTunes.

You can subscribe here or via RSS. Share your feedback with Thompson and Kohn on Twitter or sound off in the comments. Browse previous installments here, review the show on and be sure to let us know if you’d like to hear the hosts address specific issues in upcoming editions of Screen Talk. Check out the rest of Indiewire’s podcasts on iTunes right here. Music by HookSounds.