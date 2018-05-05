Evan Rachel Wood Puts DJ Khaled In His Place After Controversial Sex Comments: ‘You Should Grow Up’

The "Westworld" favorite is not a fan of DJ Khaled's opinions when it comes to oral sex.

Evan Rachel Wood wants DJ Khaled to “grow up” after hearing his controversial remarks on oral sex. An old video interview featuring Khaled on the radio program “The Breakfast Club” went viral on May 4 for featuring the Grammy-nominated musician talking about how he likes to receive oral sex from women but not reciprocate the act. Khaled said there are “different rules for men.”

“A woman should praise the man — the king. If you holding it down for your woman I feel like the woman should praise the man,” Khaled said, referring to oral sex. “And a man should praise the queen. But you know, my way of praising is called, ha-ha, ‘How was dinner? You like the house you living in? You like all them clothes you getting? I’m taking care of your family, I’m taking care of my family. You know, I’m putting in the work.'”

Khaled’s remarks earned backlash almost immediately online, with fans noting that it was misogynistic for Khaled to say women should praise men with a sexual favor while men should praise women by providing for them. When asked whether he performs oral sex on woman, Khaled said, “Never! I don’t do that.”

Enter Wood, who had the best response to Khaled’s remarks: “You’re seriously missing out man. Take it from someone who has pride and thoroughly enjoys pleasuring women. You should grow up.”

The “Westworld” star, who is openly bisexual, later replied to a fan and agreed with a comment saying that Khaled’s remarks implied he felt he was beneath oral sex because he was a man, despite demanding it from his female partner.

Wood currently stars in “Westworld” Season 2, airing Sunday nights at 9pm ET on HBO. IndieWire has reached out to Wood and Khaled’s representatives for further comment.