Evangeline Lilly Accuses ‘Lost’ Stuntman of Intentionally Injuring Her During Filming

According to Lilly, the stuntman was angry with her for refusing to use a stunt double on a scene being filmed for the ABC drama series.

Evangeline Lilly is no stranger to performing stunt work after her time on “Lost,” “The Hobbit” films, and the “Ant-Man” franchise, but the actress shared a troubling story about an intentional stunt gone wrong during a stuntwoman panel on the 20th Century Fox lot this week (via Deadline). According to Lilly, a stuntman on the set of the ABC series “Lost” intentionally injured her after he became angry with her for refusing to use a stunt double to perform the scene. Lilly described the stuntman’s actions as payback for her decision to perform the stunt herself.

The “Lost” scene in question found Lilly’s character, Kate, falling down a tree and holding onto a branch as to not risk being injured or killed from the fall. Lilly was harnessed to the branch during filming, so there was no risk of the actress falling to the ground after she rolled off the branch. Lilly requested to have anti-abrasion moleskin wrapped around her forearms to protect them as she rolled down the tree, but the “misogynistic” stuntman refused to give her it.

Lilly said the stuntman argued that the moleskin would pick up on camera and ruin the shot by being visible to viewers (“They’ll see it,” Lilly said the stuntman told her). The actress said she was sure the moleskin would not have shown on screen. Lilly ended up performing the stunt bare-armed and each time the bark ripped off her skin. The stuntman allegedly forced her to perform the stunt over and over again, and he applied a painful liquid called New Skin to the wounds after each take.

“I felt it was him saying, ‘I’m going to put you in your place for standing up to me,’” Lilly said. “It was either kow[tow] to his power or hurt myself. I was in my 20s then. Now, I would probably back down.”

Lilly appeared on “Lost” throughout its six-season run. You can read more highlights from the stuntwoman panel over on Deadline.