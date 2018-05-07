‘Family Guy’ Brings Together Weinstein, Spacey, Polanski, and More for Sexual Abuser Meeting: ‘Is Matt Damon Coming?’

The May 6 episode of "Family Guy" brought together nine of Hollywood's alleged abusers and called out one actor for being complicit.

“Family Guy” creator Seth MacFarlane delivered the ultimate sexual abuser takedown during the May 6 episode of his long-running Fox animated series. “HTTPete,” the eighteenth episode of the show’s sixteenth season, included a damning scene featuring a sexual abuser meeting attended by Bill Cosby, Kevin Spacey, Roman Polanski, Woody Allen, Steven Segal, Matt Lauer, Brett Ratner, James Toback, and Harvey Weinstein.

The scene was introduced as Peter Griffin was watching the television at The Drunken Clam bar with his friends Quagmire, Cleveland, and Joe. An announcer on the television declared, “We now return to ‘Marvel’s The Offenders,'” and the scene cut to a boardroom meeting being led by Cosby, sporting a Nick Fury eyepatch.

Cosby introduced Spacey, Polanski, Allen, Segal, Lauer, Ratner, and “lesser known offender” Toback. Weinstein, wearing a revealing bathrobe, barged into the boardroom like a hulking monster and said, “Don’t forget me, Harvey Shower.” The scene became even more critical when Allen butted into the conversation to ask, “Is Matt Damon coming?”

“No, but he knows about all of us,” Cosby responded. “He’s very aware of what’s going on here, you see.”

“Family Guy” has a history of calling out Hollywood’s sexual abusers. A 2005 episode from Season 4 featured baby Stewie running through a shopping mall naked and yelling, “Help! I’ve escaped from Kevin Spacey’s basement!” The show took on Spacey again last December by criticizing the actor for coming out as gay after being accused of sexual abuse. In Season 14, the show slammed “perverted Hollywood director” Bryan Singer, who was left out of the boardroom scene.

The animated series’ history of confronting Hollywood sexual abuse rumors and allegations is so well known that Fox used the discussion in “Family Guy’s” 2018 Emmy mailers. The DVD covers of this year’s “for your consideration” screeners featured Peter standing in front of the Hollywood sign with text that reads: “We predicted Kevin Spacey and Harvey Weisntein. Open DVD to see who’s next.”

“Family Guy” airs Sunday nights at 9pm ET on Fox. Hulu subscribers can watch the most recent episode here (the scene begins at the eight minute mark).