‘First Ladies’: Netflix Film Casts Jennifer Aniston and Tig Notaro as Wives in the White House

The stars will also co-produce, based on a script by Notaro and her real-life spouse, Stephanie Allynne.

Jennifer Aniston will play the first female and lesbian President of the United States in an upcoming Netflix film. Announced Friday, “First Ladies” is the brainchild of Tig Notaro and her wife/former “One Mississippi” co-star Stephanie Allynne. They are now at work on the script, and Notaro will star opposite the “Friends” Emmy-winner as FLOTUS.

“When Beverly and Kasey Nicholson move into the White House, they’ll prove that behind every great woman… is another great woman,” reads the political comedy’s official synopsis. Aniston, Notaro, and Allynne will all co-produce, along with Oscar-winning writer Adam McKay (“The Big Short”), his longtime Gary Sanchez Productions partner Will Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum (“Bachlorette”) and veteran Notaro collaborator Betsy Koch (“Tig Notaro: Boyish Girl Interrupted”).

In 2013, Elbaum — Ferrell’s former assistant — came up with the idea for Gloria Sanchez Productions, a spinoff company created to tell women’s stories, which will oversee “First Ladies.” Chris Henchy will executive produce; he wrote Ferrell-vehicle “Land of the Lost,” and produced at least six additional films where Ferrell had a lead role.

Notaro next directs herself in her first Netflix comedy special, “Tig Notaro Happy to Be Here,” arriving on the streaming site this Tuesday. The two-time Grammy nominee will also direct Ellen DeGeneres’ 2018 Netflix special, marking the talkshow host’s return to stand-up after a 15-year break. “Tig” — the 2015 documentary chronicling Notaro’s breast cancer battle and path to parenthood with Allynne — was acquired by Netflix following its Sundance Film Festival premiere.

According to Netflix, “First Ladies” will be released in 2019.

