Back to IndieWire

20th Century Fox Forced Ryan Reynolds to Cut ‘Deadpool 2’ Joke Targeting Disney

It turns out the Merc with a Mouth can be censored.

21 mins ago

"Deadpool 2"

“Deadpool 2”

20th Century Fox/Screenshot

Deadpool isn’t shy when it comes to making quips, but it turns out the Merc With a Mouth is no match for 20th Century Fox. Ryan Reynolds tells Entertainment Weekly that the studio behind his R-rated superhero franchise forced him to remove a Disney-related joke from the upcoming “Deadpool 2.” Reynolds co-wrote the film with Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick.

“This is a sore spot for me because there’s a joke in the movie that is not in the movie now because — I’m probably not even allowed to say this — Fox made me take it out,” Reynolds said. “It had more to do with Disney, and they made me take it out. As I look back at it, I think maybe that was a wise decision.”

Reynolds did not disclose the reason why the joke was pulled, but Entertainment Weekly suggests it had something to do with the Disney-Fox merger. News broke last December that Disney was purchasing Fox’s assets in a $52.4 billion deal. Fox made fun of the acquisition at CinemaCon this year when a video featuring Reynolds as Deadpool and Hugh Jackman was interrupted by the famous Disney cartoon character Pluto.

Fortunately, the Disney-Fox merger didn’t cut all of the Disney-related jokes out of “Deadpool 2.” Entertainment Weekly reports that the sequel makes a recurring joke out of the Disney animated blockbuster “Frozen.” “Deadpool 2” opens in theaters nationwide May 18.

IndieWire reached out to 20th Century Fox, but the studio declined to comment.

This Article is related to: Film and tagged , , ,


More From IndieWire

ad