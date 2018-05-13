Gaspar Noé’s ‘Climax’ First Trailer: A Sangria-Fueled Descent Into Madness Only the Director of ‘Irréversible’ Could Make

In his newest Cannes debut, the always-original Argentinian filmmaker takes on a group of dancers who are about to have one hell of a bad night.

Argentinian filmmaker and Cannes regular Gaspar Noé has never been known for his on-screen restraint — and a brand-new poster for his latest film happily nods at the kind of divisive reactions his film has stirred up in the past — and his latest Cannes debut, a dizzying, psychedelic dance film entitled “Climax” appears to be continuing right down his unique path.

The film, formerly known as “Psyché,” is the director’s first since “Love,” and is about a group of dancers in the 1990s who descend into madness after being drugged. The film’s first teaser trailer appears to suss out the source of said drugging — either it’s the sangria or the drapes, and we’re gunning for the sangria — and gives just a taste of the total madness to come.

Noe’s latest premiered just this morning in Cannes’ Directors’ Fortnight section. It is the filmmaker’s fourth film to screen at the festival, following his brutal 2002 rape drama “Irréversible,” the psychedelic 2009 crime film “Enter the Void,” and 2015’s 3D erotic art film “Love.”

Check out the film’s first trailer below.

