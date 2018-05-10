Georgina Chapman Breaks Silence on Ex-Husband Harvey Weinstein: ‘I Had What I Thought Was a Happy Marriage’

Chapman reached a divorce settlement with Weinstein at the beginning of 2018, a couple months after the first sexual abuse allegations were made against him.

Georgina Chapman speaks out about her estranged husband Harvey Weinstein in a lengthy Vogue profile. The interview marks the first time Chapman has made comments on the record about Weinstein since the former studio executive was accused of sexual harassment and abuse. Chapman left Weinstein shortly after the first allegations were made in October 2017 and the two settled their divorce earlier this year in January. Chapman maintains she never knew about Weinstein’s alleged history of sexual abuse.

“That’s what makes this so incredibly painful: I had what I thought was a very happy marriage,” Chapman told Vogue. “I loved my life.”

When asked repeatedly if she was aware about Weinstein’s behavior or ever suspected what her husband might be doing when she wasn’t around, Chapman responded, “Absolutely not. Never.” The fashion designer said part of the reason she remained unaware was because Weinstein traveled so much.

“I’ve never been one of those people who obsesses about where someone is,” Chapman said.

Chapman admitted that she believed she could work things out with Weinstein after the first allegations were reported in The New York Times by journalists Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey on October 5. Since the allegations in The Times article took place “long before” Chapman ever met Weinstein, she said “there was a minute where [she] couldn’t make an informed decision.” The two’s relationship became unstable after Ronan Farrow’s New Yorker brought forward several more allegations of abuse.

“I have [been to therapy]” Chapman said about the aftermath of the allegations. “At first I couldn’t, because I was too shocked. And I somehow felt that I didn’t deserve it. And then I realized: This has happened. I have to own it. I have to move forward. There was a part of me that was terribly naive—clearly, so naive.”

Chapman went on to explain that what breaks her heart the most about the allegations is their effect on her children with Weinstein. The former couple have two children, India Pear and Dashiell Max Robert.

“I have moments of rage, I have moments of confusion, I have moments of disbelief! And I have moments when I just cry for my children,” she said. “What are their lives going to be?” What are people going to say to them? It’s like, they love their dad. They love him. I just can’t bear it for them!”