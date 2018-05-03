‘Gotti’ Trailer: John Travolta Resurrects the Infamous Mob Boss in Cannes-Bound Passion Project

The actor will also be on hand at Cannes this year to take part in one of the festival's Masterclass discussions.

After being saved by Vertical Entertainment and assigned a summer 2018 release date, John Travolta’s long-in-the-works “Gotti” will travel to the 2018 Cannes Film Festival to world premiere at a private Special Gala Screening on May 15. The late addition was announced May 2, in which the festival also announced Travolta would take part in one of the festival’s Masterclass discussions, along with Christopher Nolan, Ryan Coogler, and Gary Oldman.

Vertical Entertainment is celebrating the film’s upcoming Cannes debut and theatrical release with a new official trailer. Directed by “Entourage” star Kevin Connolly, “Gotti” stars Travolta as the infamous mob boss and tracks his rise from New York criminal to the leader of the Gambino crime family. Stacey Keach plays Aniello Dellacroce, the gangster who took Gotti under his wing, while Kelly Preston plays Gotti’s wife, Victoria.

The road to release has been bumpy for “Gotti.” The project was set to debut in theaters last December, but Lionsgate sold the rights to the film back to the producers just 10 days before the date. Travolta and the producers searched for another distributor and made a deal with Vertical last month.

“Gotti” will debut in theaters June 15. Watch the official trailer below.