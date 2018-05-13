‘Greenland’: Chris Evans to Star in ‘District 9’ Director Neill Blomkamp’s Disaster Thriller

No word on whether Chappie will make a cameo.

Neill Blomkamp will make his return to feature filmmaking with “Greenland,” a natural-disaster thriller starring Chris Evans. Deadline reports that the film will tell “the story of a family’s fight for survival in the face of a cataclysmic natural disaster” and that principal photography on Blomkamp’s first film since “Chappie” will begin later this year. The film is being co-produced by Anton and Thunder Road Pictures.

“When we read ‘Greenland,’ we knew it was exactly the sort of film we wanted to make as we build the Anton brand — smart, character driven genre with action and heart,” says Anton CEO Sébastien Raybaud. We are very excited to work alongside our friends at STX with such exceptional talent as Neill Blomkamp, Chris Evans and Basil Iwanyk.”

Blomkamp remains best known for “District 9,” which earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay and was also up for Best Picture; he followed that with “Elysium” before making “Chappie.” In addition to “Avengers: Infinity War” and its untitled sequel, Evans’ recent work includes a revival of Kenneth Lonergan’s play “Lobby Hero.”