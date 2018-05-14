Guillermo del Toro to Create Netflix Horror Anthology Series ’10 Past Midnight’

The Oscar winner will write and direct select episodes of his 10-episode anthology series, which is being described as a horror spinoff of "Black Mirror."

Guillermo del Toro is combining Alfred Hitchcock and “Black Mirror” for his latest creative endeavor. Netflix has announced it is teaming up with the Oscar-winning filmmaker for “Guillermo del Toro Presents 10 After Midnight,” a new horror anthology series in which each episode will tell a new genre tale. Del Toro will write and direct select episodes of the show, while other installments will be written and directed by talent handpicked by the visionary behind “Pan’s Labyrinth” and “The Shape of Water.”

Read More:Guillermo del Toro Picks 11 Criterion Collection Movies You Need to See

“10 Past Midnight” is the latest collaboration between Netflix and del Toro following the hit animated series “Trollhunters,” which returns for a third season on May 25. The series is Netflix’s first horror anthology show and del Toro’s first live-action series. “The Shape of Water” producer J. Miles Dale and Gary Ungar of Exile Entertainment are set to join del Toro as an executive producer on the project.

Anyone familiar with “Alfred Hitchcock Presents” probably has an idea about what to expect form del Toro’s new Netflix anthology. The title is the first major project with del Toro attached as director since he won best director and best picture for “The Shape of Water.” “10 Past Midnight” does not have an episode count or premiere date at this time.