Gwyneth Paltrow: Brad Pitt Told Harvey Weinstein ‘I’ll Kill You’ After Learning About Sexual Harassment

Paltrow revealed details to Howard Stern about the confrontation between Weinstein and her then-boyfriend Brad Pitt.

Gwyneth Paltrow revealed to The New York Times last October that Harvey Weinstein sexually harassed her when she was 22 years old. Weinstein had hired Paltrow to play the lead role in his Jane Austen adaptation “Emma,” and he invited the actress to his hotel room at the Peninsula Beverly Hills hotel for a “work meeting.” According to Paltrow, Weinstein ended up placing his hands on her and suggesting they had to the bedroom for a message.

Paltrow’s accusation included a brief detail about the actress telling then-boyfriend Brad Pitt about the hotel encounter with Weinstein. The actress mentioned that Pitt confronted Weinstein after learning about her story, and now she has provided the details about said encounter. During an appearance on the May 23 episode of “The Howard Stern Show.” Paltrow revealed the confrontation occurred at the opening of Broadway’s “Hamlet” in 1995.

Pitt allegedly went up to Weinstein and said, “If you ever make her feel uncomfortable again, I’ll kill you.”

“It was the equivalent of throwing him against the wall, energetically,” Paltrow told Stern. “It was so fantastic because what he did was, he leveraged his fame and power to protect me at a time when I didn’t have fame or power yet. He’s the best.”

Paltrow told The Times last October that after his encounter with Pitt, Weinstein threatened her and told her not to tell anyone else about what happened in the hotel room.

“I thought he was going to fire me,” Paltrow told The Times. “He screamed at me for a long time. It was brutal.”

