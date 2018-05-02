‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 3 Is a Go, After Season 2 Doubles the Dystopian Drama’s Audience

Hulu also reveals that its subscription level has surpassed 20 million for the first time.

The Emmy-winning tale is far from over. Wednesday morning, as part of its 2018 Upfronts presentation, Hulu officially announced that “The Handmaid’s Tale” would be returning for a third season.

Also, as part of its 2018 upfront announcement, Hulu also revealed that it has surpassed 20 million U.S. subscribers. It also touted that total engagement on Hulu has grown by more than 60 percent — and bragged that “that’s a stat you won’t hear” from cable and broadcast networks during their upfront presentations. In addition, Hulu reported that 78% of viewing on the service takes place in the living room, on connected TVs.

It’s not shocking that “The Handmaid’s Tale” received a Season 3 greenlight, given how many trophies the show has brought home for Hulu (including eight Emmy awards and a Peabody). But according to the official release, the show’s Season 2 premiere broke records for the platform, doubling the show’s audience over Season 1. Given that Hulu also revealed Wednesday morning that it now boasts a subscriber base of over 20 million people, the size of the show’s audience could be as substantial as any network or cable drama’s.

While Season 1 of “The Handmaid’s Tale” technically brought the events of the show to the end of Margaret Atwood’s novel, showrunner Bruce Miller has been open about having an open-ended plan for the series that could go for years. “How many millions have read the book?” he recently told IndieWire. “I think every single one of them was on my side going, ‘What happens next?’ So they’re all in my position.”

Miller executive produces “The Handmaid’s Tale” alongside Warren Littlefield, Elisabeth Moss, and Atwood. Moss, Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Alexis Bledel, Madeline Brewer, Ann Dowd, O-T Fagbenle, Max Minghella, Samira Wiley, and Amanda Brugel star. Season 2, streaming now, releases new episodes every Wednesday.