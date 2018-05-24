Harvey Weinstein Expected to Surrender to New York City Police on Sexual Misconduct Charges

Weinstein is expected to face charges in connection to allegations made by at least one accuser, Lucia Evans.

Harvey Weinstein is expected to turn himself into authorities in New York City on Friday, May 25. The disgraced former studio executive is reportedly going to surrender himself to police in connection to a sexual misconduct investigation by the Manhattan District Attorney’s office and NYPD, the New York Daily News confirms.

Weinstein is expected to face charges in connection to allegations made by at least one accuser, Lucia Evans. A former actress, Evans accused Weinstein of sexual assault in a story published by The New Yorker on October 10, 2017. Evans alleges Weinstein forced her to perform an oral sex act on him in 2004. She told The New Yorker that Weinstein showed her his penis and pulled her head down onto it.

“I said, over and over, ‘I don’t want to do this, stop, don’t,’ I tried to get away, but maybe I didn’t try hard enough,” Evans told The New Yorker. “I didn’t want to kick him or fight him. He’s a big guy. He overpowered me. I just sort of gave up. That’s the most horrible part of it, and that’s why he’s been able to do this for so long to so many women: people give up, and then they feel like it’s their fault.”

In addition to being investigated by the Manhattan District Attorney’s office and the NYPD, Weinstein is also being probed by the LAPD and UK police.