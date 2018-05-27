Back to IndieWire

Harvey Weinstein’s Courtroom Sketches Make Him Look Like a Monster, Which May Have Been the Point

Jane Rosenberg — who also sketched Tom Brady — does it again.

Harvey Weinstein and Benjamin BrafmanHarvey Weinstein arrested in New York, USA - 25 May 2018Harvey Weinstein (R) stands with his attorney Benjamin Brafman (R) during his arraignment in a criminal courtroom where he was formally charged with multiple counts of sexual assault in New York, New York, USA, 25 May 2018. Weinstein is with facing three felony charges - first-degree rape, third-degree rape, and one out of a criminal sexual act in the first degree.

Harvey Weinstein and Benjamin Brafman

STEVEN HIRSCH/POOL/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Harvey Weinstein had what’s likely to be his first of many days in court on Friday, and reactions have been expectedly unsympathetic. Asia Argento and Rose McGowan were gleeful, Ashley Judd called it “a watershed event,” and Paz de la Huerta — who, like the other three women, is among Weinstein’s many, many accusers — “couldn’t stop crying.” If her sketches are any indication, it would appear that courtroom artist Jane Rosenberg doesn’t feel too bad for the disgraced former mogul either.

As seen below, Rosenberg — who also created a famous likeness of Patriots quarterback Tom Brady during the “Deflategate” scandal — emphasized Weinstein’s rotund frame and made his facial features borderline monstrous. Weinstein spoke only one word during his 10-minute arraignment — “Yes” — which he was handcuffed for the duration of. He agreed to pay $1 million in bail and left shortly thereafter.

“Mr. Weinstein will enter a plea of not guilty,” said his attorney, Benjamin Brafman, to reporters assembled outside the courtroom. “We intend to move very quickly to dismiss these charges.” Weinstein’s next court date is set for July 30.

