Harvey Weinstein’s Accusers Don’t Blame His Ex-Wife Georgina Chapman: ‘This Is Turning Into a Witch Hunt’

Lauren Sivan, Sarah Ann Masse, and Louise Goldbold have all spoken out.

Georgina Chapman broke her silence on ex-husband Harvey Weinstein earlier this week, denying any and all knowledge of the behavior he’s accused of and saying she “had what I thought was a very happy marriage.” Anna Wintour wrote a defense of Chapman yesterday, calling it “wrong” to blame her for Weinstein’s alleged sexual misconduct. It appears that several of his accusers are inclined to agree.

Among them is TV reporter Lauren Sivan, who claims that Weinstein cornered her in a restaurant and forced her to watch as he masturbated into a plant. “The argument that she knew and married for money and was with him to get her fashion line, I don’t care why she married him — that has nothing to do with me,” she told the Hollywood Reporter. “Whatever agreement those two had has no effect on me whatsoever. What I care about is when this became published, did she stand by him or smear the victims? No, she didn’t, she left him and apologized to the victims. To blame these women who may or may not have known anything about it is a waste of time.”

“This is turning into a witch hunt,” Sivan added. “Being angry at Anna Wintour or any woman who defends another woman is not what this should be about. I really believe that we should all be putting the blame where it belongs — on Harvey Weinstein. I don’t want to join the chorus — I don’t think this is where we should place our anger.”

“One should not hold a person responsible for the actions of his or her partner,” agreed Sarah Ann Masse. “Until we know better, or have information otherwise, I would like to assume that she wasn’t complicit in it. Dragging Chapman and trying to pin any of the blame on to her distracts from the issue at hand, which is that Harvey Weinstein is a serial sexual abuser.”

“I wish the woman well and hope her career and brand are very successful, but I hope she doesn’t believe that everything will be back to normal,” Louise Goldbold said.” Now she has to face that her career and her brand were built on an abuse of power, whether she was witting or unwitting of what Harvey was doing, is not the point. The point is, she knows now, and what is she going to do now?”

The three women’s comments are partially in response to backlash against Chapman, including from the New York Times’ Vanessa Friedman. “Anna Wintour just devoted an entire Vogue editor’s letter to supporting Georgina Chapman, Harvey Weinstein’s estranged wife. The comeback of Marchesa is being orchestrated,” she tweeted. Read the original story here.