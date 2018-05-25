Harvey Weinstein Turns Himself in to NYPD to Face Sexual Assault Charges

Harvey Weinstein has surrendered to police and is set to face charges of sexually assaulting two women: a former actress named Lucia Evans and another unidentified victim. Variety reports that the disgraced mogul arrived around 7:30 am ET at the downtown NYC police precinct, which was surrounded by reporters. Bond is expected to be set at $2 million, CNN reports. The news organization also reports that sources close to the prosecution say that the charges delivered to Weinstein later in court today will include “first- and third-degree rape in one case and a first-degree sex act in a second case.”