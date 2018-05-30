Honest Trailers Takes Aim at Christopher Nolan, AKA ‘The Internet’s God of Cinema’ — Watch

Honest Trailers gets lost in Nolan's never-ending conspiracy theories.

“You first knew him as the guy who made ‘Memento,'” begins the Honest Trailers takedown of Christopher Nolan. “Then he was the guy who saved Batman. Now revisit the retroactively perfect films of the internet’s God of Cinema. Makes sense, because only God could vote ‘The Dark Knight Rises’ the 66th best movie ever made [on IMDb].”

Read More:Christopher Nolan Calls Stanley Kubrick the Greatest Filmmaker in the History of Film

Honest Trailers has had its way with numerous Christopher Nolan films individually over the last several years, from “Interstellar” to “Memento” and “The Dark Knight,” but the group’s latest video brings every Nolan film together for the ultimate light mocking. From Nolan’s time-bending narratives to his preference for shades of blue, Honest Trailers nails all the trademarks that make the director a modern auteur.

Nolan was most recently in theaters last summer with “Dunkirk,” which earned Oscar nominations earlier this year for best picture and best director. The filmmaker has not yet announced plans for his next movie. While we wait for Nolan to decide what to do next, watch the Nolan-centric Honest Trailer below.