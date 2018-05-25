Hulu Tests Whether VR Can Be Funny With New Interactive 360 Experience ‘Door No. 1’

The new project, featuring an impressive array of comedy stars including Steve Agee, Sarah Baker, Ravi Patel, and Missi Pyle, lets you drive the narrative.

Any time a new technology is introduced into the creative space, the challenge for creators is what they might choose to do with it. So this week, the Hulu VR app launched a new interactive 360 video experience… that might give you the opportunity to get high with Snoop Dogg.

The new VR experience “RYOT’s Door No. 1,” which premiered this week on the Hulu VR app, aims not just to explore the boundaries of this tech but also create a funny and entertaining experience. Set at a 10-year high school reunion and shot from a first-person POV, you’re in the center of the story as a guy who hopes to hook up with his high school crush. The risks standing in your way: old friends, drugs, a long-lost time capsule, a show choir reunion, and/or Snoop Dogg.

The “and/or” part of that sentence comes courtesy of the fact that the branching narrative can take you down a wide variety of paths — the headset technology allowing users to pick between two options at various points.

“Door No. 1” boasts an impressive cast of well-known performers, including Steve Agee, Sarah Baker, Kyle Bornheimer, John Gemberling, Lucas Neff, Ravi Patel, Johnny Pemberton, and Missi Pyle, but you might not spot all of them in your first playthrough.

Creator Nora Kirkpatrick came to the IndieWire offices last week to demo the experience, which in fact proved to be an authentically interactive narrative — I and colleague Steve Greene both played through the experience, and ended up going on totally different paths, with only a few points of convergence. Neither of us encountered Snoop Dogg, but we both had a good time embracing the choices presented to us over the course of the 10-15 minute long encounter.

Lee Eisenberg, Jarrad Paul, RYOT and Divide/Conquer executive produced “Door No. 1,” which is now available for all major VR headset systems via the Hulu VR app. Below, check out a 2-D trailer as well as a behind-the-scenes featurette on the making of the project.



