‘Ideal Home’ Trailer: Paul Rudd and Steve Coogan Are a Gay Couple in Comedy From ‘The Craft’ Director

Exclusive: A bickering couple must parent an unexpected grandson in this "Auntie Mame" riff from Andrew Fleming.

A shining example of the cult classic, “The Craft” has lived a long movie life since its debut in 1996. Starring Neve Campbell, Christine Taylor, and an unforgettable Fairuza Balk, “The Craft” never gets old to revisit around Halloween time—or any time, for that matter. Which is why audiences might be interested to learn that Andrew Fleming, director of “The Craft,” has written a gay comedy starring Steve Coogan and Paul Rudd. It’s called “Ideal Home,” it’s coming out this summer, and IndieWire has the exclusive first trailer.

Per the official synopsis: “‘Ideal Home’ is the touching and humorous story of Erasmus and Paul (Coogan and Rudd), a bickering gay couple whose life is turned inside out when a ten-year old boy shows up at their door claiming to be Erasmus’ grandson. Neither Paul, nor Erasmus, are ready to give up their extravagant lifestyles to be parents, but maybe this little kid has a thing or two to teach them about the value of family.”

The trailer includes such choice lines as: “He’s like the gay Butch Cassidy. Except not butch,” and, “We can’t have a kid! We couldn’t even handle that Yorkshire Terrier!” For their part, Rudd and Coogan appear to not play up the flamboyance so much as to be offensive, but playfully enough to be funny. With a premise plucked right from “Auntie Mame” and two always enjoyable comedic actors, “Ideal Home” just may herald the long-awaited return of the mid-budget gay comedy.

“Ideal Home” also stars Allison Pill (“Milk”), Jake McDorman (“Lady Bird”), and Jack Gore (“Billions”) as the unexpected grandson. It will be released by Brainstorm Media on June 29, 2018.

Check out IndieWire’s exclusive trailer below.