‘Impulse’ Trailer: YouTube Red Original Series Reminds Us That Teleporting Is Only Cool When You Can Control It — Watch

"Edge of Tomorrow" director Doug Liman created the new sci-fi series.

Being the new kid in town is never easy, doubly so when you have unexplained powers. For 16-year-old Henrietta, that entails unwittingly teleporting away from danger during an unwanted encounter — and bringing about equally unwanted consequences. YouTube has released the trailer for its now original series “Impulse,” which was created by “The Bourne Identity” and “Edge of Tomorrow” director Doug Liman. Watch below.

Here’s a synopsis: “Henry has always felt different from her peers and has longed to escape from her seemingly quaint small town. She soon discovers she has the extraordinary ability to teleport. This newfound power confirms her conviction that she really was different from everybody else, but it now makes her the focus of those who want to control her.” Any and all similarities between Henry and Eleven from “Stranger Things” are, of course, a total coincidence.

Maddie Hasson plays the teleporter in question, with Missi Pyle co-starring as her mother. All 10 hourlong episodes of “Impulse” will premiere on YouTube Red on June 6.